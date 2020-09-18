ROCK SPRINGS – Preventative care is usually cheaper and more effective than reactive care, though it’s hard to quantify. It is easier to count the number of people who are diagnosed, hospitalized or die than those who are spared more serious conditions or consequences.
“Prevention is a very unglamorous position,” Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said Thursday while keeping an eye on the parking lot of the Sweetwater Events Complex where a drive-thru flu clinic was taking place.
The Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service hosted the event with the assistance of groups including the Rock Springs Fire Department, Sweetwater Medics, Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater Events Complex. About 20 people including registered nurses, emergency medical technicians and community volunteers worked to direct traffic, check paperwork, and administer shots. Lionberger said that they’d hosted smaller vaccination events, such as at the trona mines, but nothing to this degree before.
A flu shot is usually recommended for those who are high risk for the flu such as infants and young children, people age 65 and older, pregnant women, and those with existing health conditions or weakened immune system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pneumonia, bronchitis, and sinus and ear infections are common examples of flu-related complications. Some conditions like heart disease, cancer, or diabetes can be made worse by the flu.
With coronavirus cases continuing to increase, health officials recommend getting the flu shot to avoid complications that are exacerbated by COVID-19 and to reduce doctor visits, hospitalizations and deaths.
Lionberger said having COVID-19 on top of the flu could be very detrimental to some, such as those with compromised immune systems.
In addition to increasing the community’s defense against common strains of the flu, Thursday’s clinic doubled as drill to be prepared for COVID-19 vaccination. When a safe and effective vaccine is created and distributed, a similar drive-thru clinic could be conducted to help people receive doses.
Lionberger and other clinic workers said this allows them to work out the kinks and be prepared should vaccinations be made available in southwest Wyoming.
When it comes to prevention, Lionberger said there’s not a lot of glory in it, but it won’t stop local heath professionals from helping. Their goal is the same whether it involves the distribution of information, shots, or even jumping the battery of a vehicle that died in the parking.
“We are here to serve,” she said.
MORE CLINICS COMING
The flu shots clinics continue next week with another at the Golden Hour Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Another clinic will follow at the Sweetwater Events Complex parking at 3320 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs from 4-6 p.m. \Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The cost is $25 for the quadrivalent flu vaccine. Community Nursing can bill insurance companies such as Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and UMR United Healthcare. Anyone interested in volunteering or needing questions answered about the flu clinics can contact Ronda Zancanella at 307-922-5390.
COVID-19 IN WYOMING
The Wyoming News Exchange reported that another 73 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Wyoming on Friday, boosting the number of active cases in the state to 654.
The numbers combined with 44 recoveries reported Friday left the state with 654 active cases, an increase of 51 from Thursday. Sweetwater County had five active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have been 4,009 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield told Congress members this week that health care workers, first responders and others at high risk would get the vaccine first when it becomes available. He said this distribution could occur in January or even late this year, but it was unlikely to be available more broadly, again assuming approval, before late spring or summer.
The Associated Press reported that Redfield, masked at times in a Senate hearing room, also spoke emphatically of the importance of everyone wearing protective masks to stop the pandemic, which has killed nearly 200,000 Americans. He floated the possibility that a vaccine might be 70% effective in inducing immunity, and said, “I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”
Vaccines are still being tested in human subjects, and some health experts have said they believe a safe and highly effective vaccine is several months way, if not much longer.
The CDC sent a planning document on Wednesday to U.S. states, territories and some big cities. Adding to logistical complications, vaccines likely will have to be given in two doses spaced weeks apart and will have to be refrigerated.
Redfield said states are not ready to deal with the demand for such a distribution and about $6 billion in new funding would be needed to get the nation prepared.
