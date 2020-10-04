LARAMIE -- Eleven freshmen on the University of Wyoming football team have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced in a news release Friday afternoon.
A total of 31 players will be quarantined for the next week due to positive test results or contact tracing, and practice has been suspended until further test results are gathered.
Last Thursday, the Mountain West announced it would resume its football season Oct. 24 in an eight-game format after initially postponing all fall sports in August due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Cowboys started practicing the following day in small pods, and had moved to fully padded practices in recent days.
All football players were to be tested once again Friday, and those outside the team having come in close contact with players will be notified. Players will also take classes virtually for an indefinite period so as to limit potential spread of the virus.
UW is scheduled to open its season on the road at Nevada on Oct. 24.
“We are hopeful that these actions will limit the spread of the virus to the freshman football team members and that the rest of the team can resume its preparations for the shortened season that begins Oct. 24,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said in a statement. “We have been fortunate to have very little COVID prevalence among our football team until now, in part, because of our rigorous testing program that began in the summer.
“Our ability to move forward with our shortened season depends upon limiting the infection, and we’re taking all appropriate steps to do so, including the aggressive testing program adopted by the Mountain West Conference.”
The positive tests among freshmen were found through campus-wide bridge testing, which is currently being done once or twice per week for all UW students. The MW will eventually provide rapid testing for all football players, coaches and staff three times per week.
Freshman football players at UW have their own locker room and live in dormitories, as opposed to living off-campus. One of those dorms, White Hall, has had positive cases on two floors, the school said, which has prompted a shelter-in-place order on those floors.
UW has 164 active COVID-19 cases among its community, with 159 of those among students.
During a news conference last week, Cowboys coach Craig Bohl told reporters there were “a couple” players who had tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks and were on the back end of their quarantines.
Over the summer, and prior to the initial shutdown of fall sports Aug. 10, the UW athletic department recorded no positive COVID-19 tests. As of Aug. 19, four student-athletes had tested positive. On Wednesday, UW announced six wrestlers had tested positive for the virus, and that all wrestling activities were suspended through Oct. 14.
UW just started Phase Three of its reopening, when all students are allowed on campus and classes are both virtual and in-person, on Sept. 28. The university underwent a campus-wide pause from Sept. 2-15, which was triggered by five more symptomatic positive cases recorded among students or staff in a single day.
Under a new set of standards established in mid-September, pauses are not automatically triggered by the previous standard and instead result in a “conversation” that could include a variety of solutions, which includes shutting down specific buildings or classrooms, sheltering in place or shutting down specific residence hall floors.
Among the updated indicators that result in potential action are:
— Five symptomatic cases within the campus community
— A 20% increase in seven-day rolling average
— 15 cases within a two-day span
— One fatality
— Capacity for quarantine is less than 20%.
