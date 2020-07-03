Owner Are Kjetil Kolltveit from Norway places markers for social distancing on the front of the bar at the Chandos Arms pub in London on Wednesday, July 1. Asking people in English pubs to keep their distance is going to be tough after they’ve had a few of their favorite tipples. Pub managers will have to be resourceful come Saturday, July 4, when they and other parts of the hospitality industry in England open their doors to customers for the first time since March 20, provided they meet COVID safety requirements.