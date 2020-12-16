Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 18F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 18F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.