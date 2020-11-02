Alex Stonehill gets a goodbye from his daughter Helenore, 2, as her brother Malcolm, 4, motions to a friend arriving at the Community Day Center for Children on Thursday, Oct. 29, in Seattle. As more families make the jump back to group day care this fall in an attempt to restart lives and careers, many parents, pediatricians and care operators are finding that new, pandemic-driven rules offer a much-needed layer of safety but also seem incompatible with the germy reality of childhood.