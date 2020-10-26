ROCK SPRINGS -- Five more staff members in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the district's press release, two staff members at Westridge Elementary School, two staff members at Desert View Elementary School, and one staff member at Rock Springs High School received positive test results.
The district added at this time one additional staff member and 13 students are being quarantined due to possible exposure.
