Ted Foxworthy, right, hugs his son Jacob Foxworthy as they walked off the track where he received his Speedway High School diploma during a ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on Saturday, May 30. The ceremony was hosted at the track to allow for social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When Ted Foxworthy was diagnosed with cancer, he set two goals: Celebrating his youngest child's 18th birthday and seeing him graduate.