TErika Navarrete Nagle, a television producer in Denver, prepares a meal for her family on July 26. Before she began quarantining in late March, the 33-year-old had never cooked chicken. "I was a mess in the kitchen,'' she says. ''I grew up in a Cuban family with a mother and sister who always cooked for me. You'd think I picked up a thing or two, but I've always been a workaholic and I never made time nor had the desire to cook." "It took a global pandemic and mandatory quarantine for me to learn," she says.