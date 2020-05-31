Kansas City Chiefs fans line up to enter Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 11, 2016, before their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Kansas City, Missouri. The crippling coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world — including the sports world — to a standstill, and it shows no sign of going away anytime soon. That has left fans, stadium workers, team owners, sponsors and yes, even players, wondering what life will be like when games finally resume.