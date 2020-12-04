ROCK SPRINGS -- The public is invited to take part in the “Wrapped up” concert, toy drive and raffle fundraiser, which starts Friday and continues Saturday. Doors open both days at 5 p.m. at the Eagles on 211 B St. in Rock Springs and there's an open mic until 7 p.m.
Admission is free with the donation of a slightly-used or new toy. All proceeds will go to the Rock Springs Fire Department and families in the community. Masks will be available at the door.
Performers participating in the event include Tone the Melodic Monster, Will La Fluer, James Gregg, T00M3R, Reckless, LYG Gucci, Studio Get Dough, Trippy Moe, Gnashing, Gentry Fox, DJ Nizzle, Free Resonance, YT, Nuzu, Hazy, JPun, Fierce, Navarre, Twisted Tallie, Alchemy Alone, and Capt. Camo featuring Amy Rasdall.
“With as difficult of a year as we’ve all had, I believe it is important that we stand together as a community and hold each other up, not just through Christmas, but through whatever adversity we face together,” Navarre Mudd said.
He is the organizer behind the benefit and is in his eighth year of putting on shows. He got the idea following his daughter’s second Christmas when he realized the stress and strain of not having anything under the tree. Mudd said he has lived in Rock Springs pretty much his whole life. He grew up with his mother being involved in charities, so he knew there is a need in the community.
The Eagles are hosting the event, but there have been different venues over the years. The Broadway Theater first donated use of its building. The Elks then hosted it until the local lodge was shut down, and it has been at the Eagles ever since. Mudd is also the vice president of the Eagles.
He couldn’t give a specific amount of how many people the campaign has helped, but said the raffle has raised around $8,000 since the start, and with donations regularly filling eight to 10 tables of toys, hundreds of families have benefited, and maybe more.
When it comes to identifying and connecting with families in need, originally they collected toys ' gave them to the RSFD to distribute them. This year, however, the fire department stopped taking used toys due to coronavirus concerns. In those cases, they “recycle” the good used stuff amongst the community. Organizers watch classified pages or online posts looking for people who are stressed and struggling and could use a hand.
The fundraiser continues to enjoy local support.
“This event is not possible without the generosity of this community and the artists that donate their time and talent,” Mudd said.
Many businesses are hosting their own fundraisers to give to the toy drive or contribute items or gift baskets. Mudd said everyone knows that this helps people and everyone takes it really seriously.
There are thousands of dollars worth of raffle prizes this year, such as two diamond rings from Reynolds Jewelry costing $775 between the pair; eight tattoo raffles worth $100 each contributed by different artists in community; a $100 gift certificate from Sapporo; Walmart gift cards; artist merchandise; and a ton of gift baskets from various store like Joe’s Liquor and Bar or The Stellar Cellar.
While people can buy raffle tickets at the Eagles, they do not have to be present to win. The raffle drawing will be shown live on Facebook. Mudd will have his children – a 9-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son – pull the winning tickets.
When not working on the fundraiser, Mudd is a stay-at-home single dad by day who is currently homeschooling his kids after pulling them out of school due to COVID-19. He also runs the Papa’s Pastries & Sweet Treats bakery. He said he’s had his own challenges financially and was overtaxed and sleep deprived when working multiple jobs. He said he made a change because his schedule was taking a terrible toll on his body and his kids weren’t getting the attention they needed. Now he works to be more attentive to his children and pay attention to his business while they ride out the pandemic.
He is supported by LaShandra Mudd, his sister, who plays a vital part in the organization. She works behind the scenes and covers necessities like flyers, the events page and business calls during the day. She works to make sure nothing falls through the cracks.
Navarre Mudd stressed this fundraiser is completely separate from the Ninja Mailman Toydrive organized by Kelly Souther, but they have learned from each other. As "men sharpen men like steel sharpens steel,” and Mudd said Souther motivates him to just do the best that he can under any circumstances. Both events benefit the RSFD, and the two men support each other as they work together to advertise and raise awareness. Mudd said these fundraisers are essential because many people are in great need.
“Everyone is struggling this year, that's why it’s so important,” he said.
