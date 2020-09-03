GREEN RIVER -- With the recent news that the first round of budget cuts for the state of Wyoming will eliminate funding for programs that serve senior citizens, the Golden Hour Senior Center said it needs the community’s help more than ever. The center will host a drive-thru fundraiser from 4:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Seniors can drive by and pick up goodie bags and an evening meal while listening to a live broadcast on KUGR 1490 AM or 104.9 FM. Seniors interested in attending this event should call 307-872-3223.
The staff of Golden Hour Senior Center will be in the parking lot accepting donations. Community members are encouraged to drive into the parking lot and make donations, which will help the center provide services to senior citizens, according to a press release.
During the global pandemic, the center has served more than 20,000 meals to seniors in the Green River area. It is also providing daily activities, outreach, and opportunities to combat social isolation caused by COVID-19.
Those who are unable to attend the drive-thru fundraiser can mail checks can to 550 Uinta Drive, Suite A, Green River, WY 82935.
For more information regarding the event, contact Irish Kreis at 307-872-3223 or kreisi@sweet.wy.us. For more information regarding the senior center, contact Director Jackie Grubb at 307-872-3223 or grubbj@sweet.wy.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.