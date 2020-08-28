ROCK SPRINGS — Stock growers know how to make hard decisions, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said Tuesday night at the Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show.
They know what a drought is like and how to persevere through hard times. They know what it is like to make the difficult choices on what cows to keep and which ones to kill.
In addressing the crowd at the Sweetwater Events Complex at the convention hosted by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the governor said the wisdom and perspective that comes with this kind of experience is what Wyoming needs as it deals with ongoing challenges and declines in revenue.
He shared multiple examples where ranchers worked with other stakeholders in the government and community to address issues like conservation credits, access and wildlife corridors. He said instead of talking at each other, they listened and came together “to solve things the Wyoming way.”
FACING CHALLENGES
“2020, if it had been a fish, I would throw it back,” Gordon said.
The coronavirus complicated an already convoluted situation where the state’s energy revenue had been declining. Wyoming had been working to adjust its budget to its projected income, and today it faces larger deficits than expected a year ago.
Gordon gave credit to state legislators, who are working to make sure the federal funding that Wyoming receives is deployed in most efficient and best possible way, along with Wyoming’s Congressional delegation.
The state received $1.25 billion dollars from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or C.A.R.E.S. Act, but Gordon said there are some restrictions. He said Wyoming can’t use the money to make up for lost income, yet; can’t use it to get ready for the next pandemic; can’t use it for infrastructure; and it must be spent by the end of the year.
“We tried to make it as fair as we could,” he said of the state’s disbursement so far.
Gordon said solving problems requires customized solutions. He said we know what’s happening in Jackson or here in Rock Springs is not the same as what is going on in Crook County.
Overall, he said Wyoming people are doing the right thing when it comes to distancing, sanitizing and wearing masks.
He said he’s said that 37 Wyoming residents have died of COVID-19, and they’re watching numbers closely to make sure the deaths are caused by the coronavirus.
At the same time, he said they don’t want to undercount the cost. He gave the example of people who are living with diabetes and who are managing their condition but get pushed over the edge by COVID-19.
BUDGET BURDEN
While more details were announced Wednesday, in Rock Springs the night before Gordon outlined the state’s financial situation and the cuts that were coming.
“I’m constitutionally bound to present a balanced budget,” he said. “I cannot raise revenue.”
With less money coming in from oil, natural gas and coal, spending needed to be curtailed and cuts identified. Gordon said in May they stopped new hires or new contracts
He said after shrinking the government about 7%, the coming cuts will be more painful.
“We’re going to lose people,” he said of people who spend money in Wyoming towns and send kids to Wyoming schools.
In addition to the 10% of cuts detailed Wednesday, the state is looking to make another 10% cut, which Gordon added will be more difficult to make and hurt even more. He said this will mean a loss of state services. He said some decisions cannot be done without the Legislature. According to Gordon, elected lawmakers have to answer the question “What are the things that Wyoming cannot fund anymore?”
Since he isn’t sure what he do with education funding under the State Constitution, Gordon asked school districts to look carefully at their budgets and voluntarily make 10% cuts.
He said education funding has long been on cruise control, and now they need to slow down. The governor acknowledged this wouldn’t be easy. He said he understands the value of education and giving children a good upbringing, especially when it comes to convincing families to put down or deepen Wyoming roots.
OCCIDENTAL LAND
The governor also discussed the state’s bid to acquire land from Occidental Petroleum. While negotiations are ongoing with Orion Mine Finance, it looks like the surface and underground rights won’t go to the state.
“We took a good run at it. We ultimately did not succeed,” Gordon said.
He defended the attempt, saying state officials believed the management of the land would have produced about 8-12% return over the next five years, with more potential after that.
“There were a couple pieces we were sad to see go,” he said.
He noted it was part of the checkerboard of private and public land in Sweetwater County, and access and public use are important to ranchers. Gordon said even with the land changing hands again, that isn’t necessarily lost.
SEEING A DIFFERENCE IN ADMINISTRATIONS
Gordon said he has worked with two different presidential administrations – that of Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Comparing his experiences as state treasurer and as governor, he said he prefers the latter because they are more accessible.
For example, he said Attorney General William Barr had visited Wyoming earlier this month. Last year, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue took in a view of the Thunder Basin from horseback and not just a plane or speeding vehicle.
The governor also said he’d had a conversation earlier that week with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith. He said people like that want to know what’s happening on the ground, and “if we can propel that kind of conversation forward, maybe we can get some common-sense solutions.
