ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 received notification Sunday of its first confirmed case of COVID-19 after a student at Head Start tested positive.
"All families that have possibly been exposed will directly be notified from (Public Health with guidance. In addition, all families within the Head Start school have been properly notified from the district level. At this time the two teachers and class are being quarantined," a press release said. "Head Start did an excellent job at keeping tight procedures and contact information that made contact tracing easy and isolated to the classroom."
District officials said they wanted to share information on this process and answer some questions in case there are more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the future.
"Understandably, we don’t want anything of this sort for our students and staff but do recognize the more information to keep everyone informed the better. The Head Start school worked with public health officials to identify students who had close contact with the individual diagnosed with COVID-19. Public health officials notified the parents of students identified as close contacts directly and provided further instructions," the release stated.
The Wyoming Department of Health and Sweetwater County Public Health recommend that all students continue to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others, wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible, stay home when sick or showing any signs related to COVID-19, and perform frequent hand washing.
COVID-19 is a virus that can spread through respiratory droplets. An infected person produces droplets. These droplets can spread to others who are in close contact. COVID-19 symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms may include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle or body pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue, and loss of the sense of taste or smell. Although wearing a mask may not stop the spread, it continues to assist in slowing the spread and therefore resulting in fewer positive COVID19 cases.
What is close contact?
• Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an infectious person for 15 minutes or more. Individuals with close contact will be required by public health officials to quarantine at home for 14 days after their last contact.
• Public health officials may contact parents of students who are not close contacts to inform them of possible exposures. This will be done through a letter or phone call from public health officials. Public health officials will ask parents to watch for symptoms for at least 14 days. Students with possible exposures do not need to quarantine at home.
What to do if your child gets sick?
• It is important to remember that COVID-19 is being spread in many communities, and COVID-19 exposure can happen outside of school.
"If your child develops symptoms, even if the symptoms are mild, he or she may have COVID-19. Your child should stay home except to get medical care. Do not send your child to school, and avoid public spaces, public activities, and group gatherings," the release said.
• Call your child’s health care provider to discuss your child’s symptoms and whether he or she needs to be tested.
• If you would like to get children tested, is doesn't matter if they are symptomatic or asymptomatic. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Castle Rock Medical Center and Sweetwater County Public Health are partnering to provide free, accessible drive-thru testing for symptomatic students using currently available CARES Act funding. If you receive a bill, please contact them to resolve the issue as Public Health is paying for the testing with the CARES Act Funding.
Memorial Hospital's swabbing station is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Castle Rock Medical Center has swabbing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. No referral or appointment is needed.
Families iwth questions or concerns regarding this notice can contact their school nurse or local public health office at 307-922-5390.
SWEETWATER NO. 2 CASE
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 previously reported it had a student test positive for COVID-19 at Green River High School.
"Through contact tracing our school nurse and county health department have contacted all the families that may be of concern. Please remember to take precautions if your child is not feeling well such as staying home or checking with your local health provider," a release said.
Those with questions can contact school health nurse Michelle Cordova at 307-872-8328.
