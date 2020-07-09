Stanford men's volleyball head coach John Kosty, second from left, looks down as players react after a 3-1 loss to Loyola in the NCAA men's college volleyball championship at Gentile Arena in Chicago on May 3, 2014. Stanford announced Wednesday, July 8, that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions.