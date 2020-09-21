Siblings, from left, Katherine, Jennifer, Jazzmyn and Zavion look at their mother Lunisol Guzman's wedding album on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey. Four-year-old Zavion and 2-year-old Jazzmyn have been taken in by the oldest of Lunisol Guzman's other three children, Katherine and Jennifer, after she died from symptoms of coronavirus. Lunisol Guzman had adopted them when she was in her 40s.