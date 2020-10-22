Announcers Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski talk during the women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. Lipinski, the 1998 Olympic gold medalist and now the top TV analyst in the sport along with NBC partner Johnny Weir, recognizes how jumbled the figure skating scene is. “The pre-Olympic season sets the tone of the Olympic season,” said Lipinski, who will anchor coverage of Skate America this week on NBC, NBCSN and the Peacock streaming service.