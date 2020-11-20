A malnourished girl Rahmah Watheeq receives treatment at a feeding center at Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Tuesday. Nov. 3, 2020. Two-thirds of Yemen's population of about 28 million people are hungry, and nearly 1.5 million families currently rely entirely on food aid to survive, with another million people are set to fall into crisis levels of hunger before the year end, according to aid agencies working in Yemen.