An increase in both new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Wednesday pushed the number of active cases in the state back over 2,000.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said it had received reports of 150 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday, along with 135 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among patients with either confirmed or probable cases increased by 130, leaving the state with 2,033 active cases, an increase of 155 from Tuesday.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 265; Natrona County had 245; Campbell County had 233; Sweetwater County had 230; Park had 137; Fremont had 115; Uinta had 110; Big Horn had 75; Albany and Washakie had 72; Teton had 69; Lincoln had 63; Sheridan had 60; Goshen had 52; Converse had 45; Carbon had 40; Johnson had 37; Weston had 31; Sublette had 24; Platte had 21; Hot Springs had 20; Crook had 15, and Niobrara had two.
New confirmed cases were reported in 18 counties, with Sweetwater County seeing 38 new cases and Campbell County reporting 23.
The increase brought the total number of confirmed cases seen since the coronavirus was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 36,700.
The number of probable cases grew by 135 Wednesday to set the total seen since the pandemic began at 5,964.
With the 130 newly reported recoveries, the number of people to recover from either confirmed or probable cases since mid-March stood at 40,258.
