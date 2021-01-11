Workers take a break before European Union officials visit the construction site for Givat Hamatos settlement in Jerusalem. Israel, on Monday, Jan. 12, advanced plans to build 800 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, a move that could strain ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the move, saying it would include 100 homes in a settlement where an Israeli woman was killed recently in an alleged terror attack.