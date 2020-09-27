With social distancing barrier, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man and an Israeli soldier pray ahead of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish year which starts at sundown Sunday during a three-week nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. The solemn Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which annually sees Israeli life grind to a halt, arrived on Sunday in a nation already under a sweeping coronavirus lockdown.