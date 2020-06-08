SHERIDAN — Two directors with connections to the criminal justice system described advancements in tele-services as potentially long-lasting changes to health care options and court operations post-pandemic, during a meeting of the Wyoming Legislature Joint Judiciary Committee Thursday.
A motion to appropriate $95,000 to the Wyoming Department of Corrections for telehealth equipment passed through the committee Thursday morning, after legislators heard testimony from criminal justice professionals and debated the need to earmark opportunities for agency budget reductions amid the state's budget crisis.
Since 2010, all five prison facilities have featured telehealth options for non-specialty medical and mental health services, WYDOC Director Robert Lampert said, but the need for virtual services has expanded substantially with one prison staff psychiatrist on extended leave.
Telehealth visits at WYDOC more than tripled from 2017 to 2018 with one fewer physician on staff — up to 1,009. Visits dropped by half the following year but are expected to rise again with 604 visits already documented in 2020, Lampert said. The majority of telehealth visits among the prison population are chronic psychiatric visits.
"By using those tele-med and tele-psych services, we've been able to eliminate backlogs and still provide safe, and effective care to our inmate population throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Lampert said.
WYDOC is pushing for telehealth specialty care to expand, though Lampert said he has encountered significant resistance from some specialty care providers regarding the idea of telemedicine as an appropriate way to see patients. Still, acceptance among providers is becoming more widespread out of necessity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Overall cost of medical care will likely remain the same but telehealth expansion could improve efficiency and decrease transportation costs related to offsite medical care, he said.
Inmates often travel 120 miles off site for medical transport, which requires significant staff time and introduces some risk to the community outside the prison, Lampert added. Each tele-visit saves about $350 in transport costs and staff time. Emergency care visits will still require offsite transport as necessary, he clarified.
WYDOC is currently equipped with outdated telemedicine units which, at minimum, will require $95,000 to update with fully-integrated telemedicine and telepsych services, including two wall-mounted units and three mobile units. To implement permanent units at all five facilities and expand specialty equipment for eye exams and heart monitoring, costs would approach $200,000. The investment will pay for itself after about 600 telehealth visits, Lampert said.
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan asked to see a delineation of the range of expected savings with new equipment over the coming year, including what percentage of visits can be accomplished via telehealth going forward.
Transport costs and the need for updated equipment described by the WYDOC are also applicable to county jails, said Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police Executive Director Byron Oedekoven. He has also found reticence among providers to having a "hands-off" approach with initial visits for correctional populations.
As discussion shifted toward tele-options in the courtroom, Jennings balked at the idea of certain courtroom proceedings going virtual, such as components of a jury trial.
Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Brian Christensen raised the possibility of jury selection via Zoom if approved by the Wyoming Supreme Court, after hearing from Wyoming judges that some courts cannot appropriately distance within their facilities or appropriately accommodate a jury trial.
Still, Christensen said the innumerable potential issues of virtual jury selection — like inevitable distractions at home, complications for defense counsel in asking jury selection questions and questions of equity raised by Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne — would need to be debated and worked out in detail.
"This is a horrible format that we're doing today," Jennings said in reference to virtual video and call-in meetings. "It keeps the public out of it in a way that just shouldn't happen."
Jennings further questioned whether such a move would make court processes vulnerable to jury tampering, as jurors could potentially be swayed by off-camera input.
Christensen responded virtual jury selection would not be any court's first choice and he does not anticipate virtual court services becoming the new norm — it's a last resort option for consideration.
Turning discussion back to mental health delivery services, Northern Wyoming Mental Health CEO Paul Demple said he expects jail-based intensive outpatient treatment for substance abuse via telehealth to pick up.
More than half of NWYMH's clients treated in mental health and substance abuse programs have some involvement with the criminal justice system, Demple said. Nearly all — 97% — of substance abuse clients are connected to the criminal justice system in some way.
Telehealth could help connect parolees with appropriate mental health and substance abuse services prior to their release — rather than service providers hoping for notification when someone is coming out of prison, Demple added. Rep. Chuck Gray's motion for a bill draft to appropriate $95,000 for new telehealth equipment at WYDOC facilities paired with a $250,000 reduction in the agency's operating travel budget failed in committee. Some committee members and Lampert expressed concern about cutting the budget based on a projected savings amount.
Prior to the vote, Gray spoke passionately about a need for the committee to show leadership in finding agency budget reductions facing a $1.5 billion deficit. He argued the bill draft represented a positive start to identifying how improved services could translate to savings.
Burlingame cautioned against cutting any funding related to mental health services as the state will likely bear the economic weight of such costs in the future if they aren't paid for now.
Sen. Anselmi-Dalton's motion to approve the $95,000 in funding without an operating budget cut passed. Further discussion, including whether to up the appropriation to add permanent telehealth terminals at all WYDOC facilities, will be discussed at the next meeting.
