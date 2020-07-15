CINCINNATI, Ohio — Kroger announced on Wednesday that the company will require customers to wear masks in Kroger stores starting July 22.
The KrogerNews Twitter account posted this statement:
"With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks."
Kroger stores include Smith's Food and Drug.
