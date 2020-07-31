CHEYENNE - At first glance, this year's Laramie County Fair poultry show feels completely normal. The sound of chickens echoes from the dirt barn at the Event Center at Archer, and the room is full of plaid-covered, cowboy hat-donning participants patiently waiting to show their birds.
Then, a voice comes over the loudspeaker with an announcement that brings us back to 2020: "Please remember to social distance, meaning stay 6 feet - or at least six chickens! - away from each other at all times."
All evening events were canceled for this year's fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all 4-H and FFA events will only include the judge, participants and their families.
"I think the overall consensus from our staff to the fair community was that the priority was getting the kids in front of a live judge to showcase their animals and their work," said Dan Ange, events director for Event Center at Archer.
"The guidelines changed numerous times from when we first started talking about this in April ... (so) we came up with a couple different plans with small group sizes and ultimately, working with our 4-H and FFA representatives, we made a plan that addressed all the concerns."
The cornerstone of that plan was forbidding the public from observing the remaining fair events, the 4-H and FFA shows, but adding an opportunity to watch via livestream on the fair's official YouTube page, LCF TV (type "Laramie County Fair" into the search bar at www.YouTube.com).
"These kids are still looking for the support of the community," Ange said, also offering a reminder that the children will be selling their animals Aug. 7-8 at public sales open to anyone who pre-registers.
One such youth is 9-year-old Jaxon Finney, who came to the fair Tuesday to show his Silkie hen Abby. This was Jaxon's first time showing at the fair, and he said the most challenging part was the speech he had to give to the judges.
Leading up to the fair, he biked around his Cheyenne neighborhood, reciting the speech to himself. After the moment of truth was over, he was all smiles.
"Knowing you did good," he said of the best part of the experience.
Lisa Hancock, co-superintendent of the poultry show, said the event is actually not that much different than previous years, despite COVID-19 restrictions. The public doesn't usually come out for the event, so Hancock said the participants are used to having only their family in the audience, and it's now a one-day show, rather than two-day, but that was something the fair team had already been considering prior to the pandemic.
Perhaps the biggest difference between previous years and this year is the birds won't stay on-site for the whole week of the fair, she said. Instead, they'll come for the show and then go home. This would be a bummer for the fairgoers who usually like to walk around and see the birds, but they're not allowed to spectate this year anyway.
Hancock and her co-superintendent, Tara Butler, did have to cancel the fun show this year, which had high participation last year in events like dress-your-chicken and the talent contest. But Hancock said that, overall, the show has not required as many health restriction-related changes as other fair events.
Hancock was proud to add that the number of entries was not affected by the pandemic. There are around 55 children showing birds this year, and around 250 total birds entered in the show.
"We've had a lot of young kids coming up, so we're pretty excited about that," she said. "Just about anybody can have poultry - you can live in the city and have chickens ... so it's a very good opportunity for kids who can't have large animals to be able to show."
Preston Anderson, 15, started participating in the poultry show two years ago, and he also shows goats and pigs. He said showing birds is fun because it's a more relaxed environment, unlike some of the more high-pressure events at the fair.
Preston said he didn't notice much of a difference at this year's show, despite COVID-19 restrictions.
Chance Butler, 18, is a veteran poultry showman who agreed with Preston's assessment of the show's laid-back feel. He said that's likely due to the one-on-one experience that every participant gets with the judges, and he was happy that experience was maintained this year.
As for the rest of the show, he said he was surprised by how typical it felt for taking place during the pandemic.
"There's more people here than I thought there would be," Chance said while gesturing to the families of participants in the bleachers.
During the poultry show, right outside the garage doors of the dirt barn, several young people were showing horses in the arena. One was 11-year-old Monte Schultz, who was competing with his horse, Gooner, for the second year in a row.
His mother, Heather Schultz, said she was happy her son was getting the chance to compete alongside his peers again.
"It's great for him to be around other kids in a supportive environment," she said. "And he's learning responsibility and chores (caring for his horse)."
