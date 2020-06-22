CHEYENNE – In 1907, the first Laramie County Fair was held in Wheatland, and over the course of more than 100 years, it was held in Pine Bluffs, moving to Frontier Park after World War II, and finally ending up at the Archer Complex and the newly completed Event Center at Archer.
But even with 49,000 square feet of event space at Archer, the coronavirus caused major uncertainty with what the fair would look like this summer. Regardless, the fair board was dedicated to providing some type of in-person events for the 4-H and FFA kids to showcase their hard work and gain valuable experience.
After countless hours of discussion and work by fair staff, the decision was made to have all in-person events, except for the 4-H and FFA sales that will be accessible both virtually and in person. To maintain social distancing and adhere to county health guidelines, all fair shows will be closed to the public, though they’ll still be able to livestream the events.
Even now, trying to plan an event is incredibly difficult with how rapidly the number of coronavirus cases could change.
“None of us in this room, none of our fairgoers can say what the (coronavirus) numbers are going to be at that time, what we’re going to be able to do, or how open or closed we’re going to be at that time frame. So what we’re trying to do is logically and responsibly plan a fair that covers all of the grounds,” Fair and Events Manager Nicholle Watkins said during a fair board meeting June 15. “Unfortunately, no, it’s not going to be the greatest, but we will make it as great as possible.”
While the full schedule was released earlier this week, the fair board and staff still have a long road ahead of them in preparing for a socially distanced fair for the first time. According to Laramie County Board of Commissioners Chairman and Fair Board member Gunnar Malm, the board submitted a request to the state that would allow for up to 500 people to gather, which is greater than the current 250-person limit outlined in the state health officer’s orders.
At the June 15 fair board meeting, Malm said they hadn’t heard back from the state, though the variance would require approval from both the state and county health officers.
While the board received a couple of public comments requesting they revert back to a normal fair, the board agreed that the situation was too unpredictable to take those steps, noting that more than 150 fairs across the country had to be canceled altogether.
“The COVID situation is different in different counties, and I’ve been thinking about this a lot,” Commissioner Troy Thompson said. “Last Wednesday, we had the report with zero cases. It has been sitting at zero cases, and it’s like, ‘Well dang, if that’s the case, let’s go full bore ahead.’ Now, we’ve got nine new cases in the past three days, and I think that’s the concern.”
The board plans to continue proceeding with caution, crunching the numbers to see how many kids can show their animals at once, where the buyers can sit and how often high-touch surfaces like railings will be cleaned.
For the sale, the youth will arrive at staggered times, walk their animals through the ring, then exit the facility to maintain a smaller group size. Each youth can bring one adult with them into the facility and will maintain a safe social distance between trailers as they wait for their animal to sell.
Only registered buyers will be allowed at the sale, and they are being asked to preregister to help fair staff prepare the proper health precautions.
The fair board will meet again the first week of July to hash out more specifics for the event, which stretches from July 27 to Aug. 8.
“There’s nothing virtual in our schedule today that we have available,” Watkins said. “The schedule that I have come up with is very intensive, and it’s going to need a lot of labor and a lot of help.”
