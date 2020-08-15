LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Portland's Damian Lillard has been unanimously selected as the top player of the NBA's seeding games at Walt Disney World, after averaging a league-best 37.6 points in the eight games.
Phoenix's Monty Williams, who led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble, was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule.
Joining Lillard on the first team for games played at Disney between July 30 and Friday's end of the seeding-game season was Phoenix's Devin Booker, Indiana's T.J. Warren, Dallas' Luka Doncic and Houston's James Harden.
Booker was second in the Bubble MVP race, with Warren third.
Second-team selections were Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn's Caris LeVert, Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and Dallas' Kristaps Porzingis.
