Flamenco dancer Antonia Estepa performs behind screens at a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Sept.on 25, 2020. The passion and drama of live flamenco shows are back on stage in Madrid. But now the performers are behind Perspex screens and keeping their distance from the audience. The Torres Bermejas “tablao,” or live flamenco venue, has reopened its doors to customers after seven months closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.