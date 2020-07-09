ROCK SPRINGS -- People looking for food, crafts, toys, music, and stories could find all these things and more Thursday afternoon at the Main Street Market on Thursday. The market is scheduled to continue from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 10 on South Main Street. Organizers encourage participants to wear a mask and shop safety, since it will only take one positive COVID-19 case to have to close the market for the season.
web only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.