CARBON COUNTY – The Carbon County Public Health Department is facing cuts to its maternal child health program, according to head nurse Amanda Brown.
Brown spoke during the first Carbon County Board of Commissioners meeting of the month on Tuesday morning as part of the department heads update. The entire program would have to present a 20% budget cut to Gov. Mark Gordon's staff, and Brown said that plan has already been submitted, but no word has been sent back yet.
The MCH program is one provided through the state that provides leadership to ensure all Wyoming women, children and families, including those with special healthcare needs, have access to prevention services and public health programs to create a strong foundation for optimal lifelong health.
The MCH program is available to all women and young children, regardless of insurance status.
Brown noted that she was told there would have to be an $80,000 cut to the program across the entire state and she was concerned about whether that would mean losing the two MCH staffers she currently has.
Brown was notified that each county would be impacted with some type of cut, but she wasn't sure what that would be.
"We're as busy as it is, so without one position ... it would definitely impact services," Brown told the commissioners.
The MCH program in Carbon County currently has one full-time position and one part-timer. Thankfully, the local public health department has some money in its budget that could support the MCH staff, but she wasn't sure what would ultimately happen.
Commission chairman John Johnson said that the cut was a health and safety issue and noted that Commissioner Sue Jones would be unhappy to hear this news.
Jones confirmed this, saying this was an "aggravating" decision and that the MCH program was an important one to the community. She added that there was a disconnect between the state legislature and Gordon's office, with the representatives and senators seeing impacts to their respective communities that Gordon might not.
"Maybe we can get in touch with our representatives and ask them not to defund this," Johnson said. "We'll try to get someone's ear in that direction."
Brown added that the program was already "bare bones," so any help would be appreciated and helpful.
Brown also provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Wyoming and the county, with 16 active cases being identified in Carbon County and 14 probable cases.
"I foresee a lot more positive coming in the following weeks, since it was a holiday weekend," Brown said.
She added that she has been working with the school districts to create variances so school can be held in-person in the fall.
Jones thanked Brown and her staff for their work and dedication over these last few months and how the state officials are pleased with Carbon County's response to handling the pandemic.
Brown also told the board that the health department is receiving weekly shipments of virus tests, so their testing capacity is still stable.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
