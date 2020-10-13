Meghan Duggan of the United States, No. 10, and Yekaterina Nikolayeva of Russia chase the puck during the first period of the preliminary round of the women’s hockey game at the Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 13, 2018. U.S. women’s hockey captain Duggan announced her retirement Tuesday, Oct. 13, after a career in which she won the 2018 Olympic gold medal and seven world championship golds.