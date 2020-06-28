ROCK SPRINGS -- The Board of Trustees at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will learn more about Wyoming's public meeting laws at a virtual meeting on Monday.
Jim Angell, former director of the Wyoming Press Association, will lead the presentation.
The special meeting will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, June 29. According to the agenda, no action by the board is anticipated.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be conducted online. The public is invited to participate in the meeting by dialing 1-301-715-8592 and entering meeting ID 884 5759 2786 and password 778256.
