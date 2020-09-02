ROCK SPRINGS – Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union/PowerTrust donated 50 reusable face masks to Hospice of Sweetwater County to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donations are part of an organizational effort to provide reusable face masks to local communities across Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado, according to a press release. Donations are being made by all Meridian Trust/PowerTrust branches to community organizations. In total, 3,000 reusable face masks are being donated.
“Lending a hand in the communities that we serve is important to Meridian Trust. The pandemic has caused hardships for many, and we are honored to do our part by providing this donation of face masks to Hospice of Sweetwater County,” said Pam Schumacher, area manager at Meridian Trust/PowerTrust’s Rock Springs branch.
For members who are facing financial difficulties, Meridian Trust is also offering COVID-19 assistance. Assistance comes in the form of a variety of options. These include the ability to skip a loan payment, the waiving of early withdrawal fees on CDs for full or partial withdrawals of funds, and other financial assistance.
Members in need of assistance can visit a branch location, call 800-726-5644 or visit MyMeridianTrust.com for more information.
