ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees started the 2021 year off by once again hearing COVID-19 updates and also approving several capital purchases.
As Incident Commander Kim White was starting to give her monthly COVID-19 update to trustees, she heard "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten playing over hospital speakers — a signal that a COVID-19 patient was leaving the facility.
"We have four hospitalized patients — well, maybe now three because I just heard the song play," she told trustees.
Moments earlier, hospital CEO Irene Richardson, getting choked up, had explained that hospital staff had decided to play the song to congratulate coronavirus patients as they were being released.
Those three COVID-19 patients are down from a high of 10 at the hospital on Christmas Eve. That number did overwhelm the ICU, but the hospital had plans in place to accommodate the overflow. Staff followed the plans, and everything went well, according to White.
Since the pandemic started in March, the hospital has conducted 18,002 SARS-CoV-2 molecular tests, White told board members. Of those, 2,142 have been positive. Nineteen people have died from COVID-19 in Sweetwater County, according to the hospital website.
White's COVID-19 update included information on immunizations completed so far and those planned in the days ahead. The hospital began receiving vaccines in December. As of Jan. 5, White said the hospital had performed about 554 immunizations. The hospital is working in conjunction with Sweetwater County Public Health on the local COVID-19 vaccination plan and implementation.
Under the tiered plan put in place, Kim said that all hospital staff have now been vaccinated as well as first responders and other health care providers in the first tier — 1a. Hospital staff will receive their second vaccine dose starting the week of Jan. 11.
Vaccinations under the next tier, 1b, were set to start with a clinic at the hospital beginning Thursday, Jan. 7. White explained that tier 1b includes those 70 years old and older who are ambulatory and at higher risk for complications from COVID-19. Local health care providers each selected 20 patients considered to be most at risk to invite to the clinic.
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
The hospital board approved a number of capital expenditure requests, including items related to COVID-19. Those approved include:
— A vital signs monitoring system that integrates with the hospital's new electronic medical records system: $1.3 million.
— A new food service line for the hospital cafeteria: $76,000.
— Office renovation to meet Wyoming Department of Health requirements for an ambulatory surgery center: $118,700. The total cost will be split between the hospital and Dr. Scott Sulentich.
— Philips V60 Plus ventilator: $15,892.
— Vapotherm devices for patients in respiratory distress: $31,286.
— Items to be covered by CARES Act funding through the county's State Lands and Investments Board (SLIB) grants, including two microbiology systems and temperature kiosks.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Geoffrey Phillips was approved by the board to be the new hospital board attorney. He was recommended by Richardson and will replace his father James Phillips.
— During the chief executive officer report, Richardson announced new medical staff officers including President Jacques Denker, Vice President Alicia Gray and Secretary/Treasurer David Dansie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.