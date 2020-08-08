Members of the Miami of Ohio team pose on the field after the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, in Detroit on Dec. 7, 2019. The Mid-American Conference on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because an official announcement was still being prepared.