COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West Conference gave an update on its sports outlook and what is guiding their decision making process.
The Aug. 10 decision by the Mountain West Board of Directors to postpone 2020 fall sports and MW championship events due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis was based upon multiple challenges, a press release stated.
“Widespread and increasing prevalence of the disease in parts of the MW footprint, unknowns regarding the health outcomes related to the virus, testing capacity limitations and variable travel restrictions were among the primary considerations. Nearly a month later many of these same challenges remain, such as virus spread and the status of state and local guidelines, and continue to be beyond the control of the conference and its member institutions,” the release said.
Within that environment, Mountain West Conference officials have been working to identify a viable path forward to resume athletic competition at the appropriate time.
“Physical and mental health and well-being for the conference’s student-athletes and staff remains the priority in these efforts,” the release said.
The MW Board of Directors, athletic directors, health and safety advisory committee, conference staff, institutional athletics administrators, coaches and student-athlete representatives have been meeting frequently to consider new scheduling models, enhanced medical protocols and revised management plans that can facilitate a responsible return to play.
These concepts are being adapted to fit within NCAA parameters expected to be acted upon by the NCAA Division I Council during its Sept. 16 meeting, including frameworks for football, men’s and women’s basketball and rescheduled fall sports.
“Other winter sports and spring sports seasons are currently expected to proceed as originally planned and would be conducted concurrently with the rescheduled sports in what would be a robust spring offering,” the release said.
On a parallel track, the release said negotiations are ongoing to secure the necessary testing arrangements and put in place appropriate health guidelines.
“Every effort is being made to overcome the existing multi-state obstacles within this complex issue to enable a data-driven decision that maximizes the opportunity for the Mountain West’s student-athletes to compete,” the release concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.