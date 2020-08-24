ROCK SPRINGS – Fall sports at Western Wyoming Community College will be different this year since rules to limit the spread of the coronavirus mean Mustangs won’t be playing in front of the usual crowded, in-person audience.
Nevertheless, Western’s athletic department is using some creativity to make up for the empty seats and usual fundraisers that have been curtailed.
“We are also trying to raise a little money and have some fun since we won’t be having fans in the stands. We are offering fake heads for purchase as we raise money for our athletes for scholarships, uniforms, equipment, travel and other sports related expenses,” Western athletic director Lu Sweet said.
For $20 a head, which organizers said is a pun intended, the community college is making 11-inch by 17-inch laminated fake heads to place in the bleachers. All people have to do is make a donation and send a high-quality resolution shot.
For more information, contact Sweet at lsweet@westernwyoming.edu or 307-382-1740.
The volleyball team will also sell prepackaged concessions at the student-only drive-in screening of "Onward" on Thursday night in the west parking lot on the Rock Springs campus.
