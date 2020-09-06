CHEYENNE — A newly reported coronavirus-related death has been confirmed involving a Wyoming resident who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
An older adult Natrona County man with health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 has died. The man had been hospitalized.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 42 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,386 lab-confirmed cases and 620 probable cases reported.
For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
