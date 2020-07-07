Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Sunshine early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. High 88F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 51F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.