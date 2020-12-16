Reports of 171 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming pushed the number of active cases back up to more than 2,500 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said in addition to the 171 new confirmed cases, the state saw 75 new probable cases.
At the same time, reports of recoveries among patients with either confirmed or probable cases increased by 97, leaving the state with 2,524 active cases, an increase of 149 from Tuesday.
Laramie County had 481 active cases; Natrona County had 387; Sweetwater had 285; Fremont and Park had 150; Camppbell had 142; Sheridan had 116; Uinta had 108; Albany had 99; Washakie had 93; Teton had 86; Lincoln had 76; Goshen had 60; Converse had 54; Big Horn had 45; Carbon had 43; Johnson had 40; Sublette had 29; Platte had 26; Hot Springs had 21; Crook had 17; Weston had 12, and Niobrara had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases came from 20 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 32. Park County saw 26 new cases.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the total seen since the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March to 34,883.
The number of probable cases grew by 75 to total 5,427 since the pandemic began. A probable case is one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested for the illness.
With 97 new reports of recoveries, the number of people to have recovered from the illness since mid-March stood at 37,548.
