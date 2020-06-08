Six counties reported new cases of coronavirus on Monday to bring the number of cases diagnosed since the illness first reached Wyoming to 748.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said a total of 14 new cases were reported in Campbell, Fremont, Hot Springs, Natrona, Sweetwater and Uinta counties.
As of Monday afternoon, Fremont County had 264 cases; Laramie had 122; Natrona had 73; Teton had 69; Washakie had 34; Sweetwater had 25; Albany had 24; Campbell and Uinta had 22; Converse, Johnson and Sheridan had 14; Lincoln had 11; Carbon and Hot Springs had nine; Big Horn had seven; Crook had five; Goshen had four and Park had two. Niobrara, Platte, Sublette and Weston each had one case.
The number of recoveries since the pandemic reached Wyoming also grew on Monday, increasing by 16 to total 773. Of those recoveries, 592 were among people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 181 were among those with probable cases.
Probable cases are defined as those where patients have coronavirus symptoms and have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but have not been tested. The department said 212 probable cases had been detected since mid-March.
The numbers brought the number of active cases in the state to 172, including 141 among patients with confirmed cases and 31 among those with probable cases.
