COVID-19 cases rose significantly on Friday, both in Sweetwater County and throughout Wyoming.
Sweetwater County Public Health reported that there had been 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County on Friday alone, with more expected in the evening. There have been 141 new positive cases this week, and there are 172 active cases in the county. Four people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. To date, four Sweetwater County residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
As of Friday, Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital reported a 17.7% seven-day positive percentage rate for COVID-19 testing, and Castle Rock reported a 17% rate.
Sweetwater County Public Health asks everyone to "please remember to wear your mask, wash your hands and maintain distance to slow the spread."
Another positive case was also reported by Sweetwater County School District No. 2 on Friday afternoon. A second student from Lincoln Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. All families that were of concern have been contacted.
"This has possible links to an in school transmission, as this student had been quarantined as a part of contact tracing," according to School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer.
Throughout Wyoming, confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 917 on Friday, pushing the active case count in the state to 6,288, an increase of 693 from Thursday.
Hospitalizations are also up throughout the state. According to the Governor's office, Wyoming's healthcare system is becoming increasingly stressed by the rising number of COVID-19 cases and subsequent hospitalizations that are occurring.
As of Friday, Wyoming had 147 reported patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Wyoming's statewide COVID-19 Dashboard has been updated to reflect the surge in hospitalizations, with the metrics of Total Hospital Bed Availability and Total ICU Bed Availability shifting from "Stable" to "Concerning".
Teton, Laramie and Albany Counties as well as the Wind River Reservation now require residents and visitors to wear face coverings at retail or commercial businesses, when obtaining health care and when using public transit. Employees of these businesses are also required to wear face coverings when interacting with the public. This week Governor Gordon and members of the State Building Commission adopted a policy to make the face covering requirement apply to state buildings where a local order is in place.
The Governor's COVID-19 Interagency Group met this week to discuss the surge in cases and is calibrating a response. The State is also in the process of developing a strategy to provide additional support to hospitals on top of the $100 million provided via the State Loan and Investment Board.
"Our collective response to these deteriorating conditions is critically important if we expect Wyoming's government, our businesses, and thus our economy to function," Governor Gordon said. "Wyoming's schools, day cares, businesses, and government offices are all potentially facing challenges. We each can do our part to control the virus by taking the actions we know will work. We need to take care of our family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers."
