The number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March increased by 58 on Thursday, the second-highest growth seen since the pandemic began.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since mid-March was 1,922 on Thursday, with reports of new cases from Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta counties.
Teton County saw the largest increase with 20 new confirmed cases.
The highest daily increase seen since the pandemic began was 62 on Monday.
The growth in confirmed cases pushed the number of active cases in the state up by nine to total 529.
As of Thursday, Fremont County continued to have the highest total number of cases seen since the pandemic began at 383; Laramie County had 275; Teton County had 218; Sweetwater County had 194; Uinta County had 183; Natrona County had 156; Park had 86; Campbell had 82; Albany had 66; Lincoln had 51; Carbon and Washakie had 40; Sheridan had 31; Big Horn had 29; Converse had 19; Johnson had 18; Hot Springs had 13; Sublette had 12; Crook and Goshen had nine; Platte had four; Weston had three, and Niobrara had one.
The number of recoveries also increased on Thursday, growing by 49 to total 1,794, including 1,457 among patients with confirmed cases and 337 among those with probable cases.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been exposed to someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness. The number of probable cases seen since mid-March was set at 424 on Thursday, the same total as was seen on Wednesday.
The increase in confirmed cases pushed the total number of active cases to 529, including 442 in patients with confirmed cases and 87 with probable cases.
Laramie County had the most active cases at 105; Fremont County had 82; Teton had 72; Sweetwater had 46; Carbon had 37; Park had 33; Albany had 31; Uinta had 30; Natrona had 25; Lincoln had 23; Campbell had 17; Sheridan had six; Big Horn had five; Hot Springs and Washakie had four; Sublette had three; Converse had two, and Goshen, Johnson, Platte and Weston had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Although 25 Wyoming residents have died as a result of the virus, two of those patients were living in Colorado at the time they were diagnosed with the illness and they were not counted as confirmed cases in Wyoming.
