Anil Lilly, center, holds his granddaughter Paige alongside his wife, Joyce, at their new home on Tuesday, July 21, in Washingtonville, New York. New Yorkers anxious after weathering the worst of the coronavirus pandemic are fueling a boom in home sales and rentals around the picturesque towns and wooded hills to the north. Real estate brokers and agents describe a red-hot market recently, with many house hunters able to work from home.