Oregon safety Jevon Holland, No. 8, breaks up a pass for Utah wide receiver Jaylen Dixon, No. 25, during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship on Dec. 6, 2018, in Santa Clara, California. A group of Pac-12 football players on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, threatened to opt out of the coming season unless its concerns about competing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.