Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, No. 2, and the offense prepare to run a play on July 25, 2019, during their NFL training camp football practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Several NFL teams are reopening their training facilities Tuesday, May 19, 2020, while many are prohibited by government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Among the teams taking advantage of using their buildings on the first day they are allowed are the Falcons, Cardinals and Colts.