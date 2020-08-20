The number of coronavirus cases seen in Wyoming since the illness was first detected in the state in March went up by 38 on Thursday as nine counties reported new confirmed cases.
However, the number of people to recover from both confirmed and probable cases of the illness went up by 40 on Thursday, leaving the number of active cases in the state at 608, according to Department of Health figures.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, said 31 new laboratory-confirmed and eight new probable cases were reported Thursday. When combined with the recoveries, the number of active cases in the state fell by two.
Carbon County had the highest number of active cases at 131; Fremont County had 120; Laramie had 69; Albany had 38; Park had 36; Sheridan had 33; Teton had 31; Washakie had 30; Campbell had 28; Natrona had 24; Sweetwater had 19; Goshen had 17; Lincoln had seven; Uinta and Weston had five; Converse, Crook and Hot Springs had three; Big Horn and Sublette had two, and Johnson and Platte had one.
Niobrara had no active cases.
The active cases were divided among 523 patients confirmed to have COVID-19 and 85 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New laboratory-confirmed cases were reported Thursday in Campbell, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Teton and Washakie counties. The increase of 31 confirmed cases brought to 2,940 the total number seen since the pandemic began.
Probable cases, where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested for the illness, went up by seven on Thursday to total 528 since mid-March.
Among the total of 3,427 patients infected since March, 2,826 have recovered, according to the Department of Health, including 2,389 patients with confirmed cases and 443 with probable cases.
