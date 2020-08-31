Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 38F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 38F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.