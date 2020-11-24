The Kuwait city skyline is seen through the haze of a sand storm in Kuwait City. Kuwait, one of the world’s wealthiest countries, is facing a debt crisis. The pandemic has sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows and pushed Kuwait toward a reckoning with its longtime largesse for its citizens just as a parliamentary election looms in December 2020. It needs the new parliament to approve raising its debt spending and passing the bill will be the first legislative challenge for Kuwait's new emir.