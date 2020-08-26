A trainee reads a handbook on coronavirus prevention, at a training session for community health workers conducted by the national NGO "Health Link" in Gumbo, on the outskirts of Juba, South Sudan, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The coronavirus is exposing an uncomfortable inequality in the billion-dollar system that delivers life-saving aid to countries in crisis: Most money goes to international aid groups instead of local ones and now many local aid workers have been left exposed on the pandemic's front lines.