A deliveryman stands near a mural displaying Chinese yuan and other world currency symbols on the outside of a bank in Beijing on July 20, 2018. The Tokyo Olympics are already the most expensive Summer Games on record with costs set to go higher, a wide-ranging study from Britain's University of Oxford indicates. This is even before the costs of the one-year delay from the COVID-19 pandemic are known with the cost overrun already at over 200%, lead author Bent Flyvbjerg explained in an interview with the Associated Press.