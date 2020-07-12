COVID-19 patients are being treated with oxygen at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, on Friday July 10. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize this week said South Africa could run out of available hospital beds within the month. "The storm that we have consistently warned South Africans about is now arriving," he told lawmakers. The African continent overall has over 523,000 confirmed virus cases after passing the half-million milestone on Wednesday. But shortages in testing materials mean the true number is unknown.